eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

EBAY opened at $53.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

