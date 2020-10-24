International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,360 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 92.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

