International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 580,096 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 942,798 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

NOK opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

