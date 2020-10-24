Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,730,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,221,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

NYSE:ES opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.