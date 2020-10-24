Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $117.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.