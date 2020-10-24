Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $128.36 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

