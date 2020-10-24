American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 123.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

