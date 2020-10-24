Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,438,000 after purchasing an additional 458,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,136,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

