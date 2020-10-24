Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,390.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 41.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

AIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

