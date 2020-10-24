Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chemed by 348.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Chemed by 48.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $511,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $488.64 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $528.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.19.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

