Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 535.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.