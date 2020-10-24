Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 535.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Eversource Energy
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Eversource Energy
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in F5 Networks, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in F5 Networks, Inc.
American Electric Power Company Inc Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
American Electric Power Company Inc Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report