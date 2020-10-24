Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 75.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,732,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 144,121 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.