Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE RSG opened at $92.87 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

