Cwm LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,302 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

