Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,532 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $13.38 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

