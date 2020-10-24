Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 68.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 199.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 75.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $42.20 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.