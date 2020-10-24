Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Teradyne stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $440,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,843. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

