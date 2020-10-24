Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Teradyne stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

