Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXN. 140166 upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.