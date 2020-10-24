Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.