PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.
Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 37.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
