PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 37.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

