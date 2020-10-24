Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Truist

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Truist from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

