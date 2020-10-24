FY2022 EPS Estimates for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised by Analyst

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $890.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,924.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 119,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

