Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $247.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.06.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $255.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.11 and its 200-day moving average is $191.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,903.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,604 shares of company stock worth $8,542,721. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15,007.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

