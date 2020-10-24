Jefferies Financial Group Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $35.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at $3,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.