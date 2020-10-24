Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $265.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.43.

SPLK opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Splunk by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Splunk by 16.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

