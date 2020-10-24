International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 103.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,369,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 636,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT opened at $4.44 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

