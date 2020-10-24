GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 672,005 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4,617.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,245 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 562,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1,674.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 500,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 472,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,228 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

