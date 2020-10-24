International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

