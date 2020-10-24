International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,556,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

