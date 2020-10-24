International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $36.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

