5,571 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,571 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.79 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

