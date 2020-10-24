5,571 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,571 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 87,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

