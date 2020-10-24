Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.93.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

