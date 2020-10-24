Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,991,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $245.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average is $208.93. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $252.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

