Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $538,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,831 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 65,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 296.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,299 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

