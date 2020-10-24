Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

