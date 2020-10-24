Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

