Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 15.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

