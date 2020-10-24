Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $254.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day moving average is $221.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

