Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

