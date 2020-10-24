Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,281.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,097.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.