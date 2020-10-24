Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,100.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,294.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,281.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,097.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,379,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.