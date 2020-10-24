Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,520.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,294.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,281.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,097.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.