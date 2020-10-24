Snap Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,877 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

