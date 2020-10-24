Christopher Yea Sells 7,942 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $138,905.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,749.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Yea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Christopher Yea sold 914 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $15,538.00.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.32. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

