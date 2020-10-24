Mark Adams Sells 4,900 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $132,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,930,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,220,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Mark Adams sold 6,502 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $174,383.64.

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Adams sold 7,741 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $211,871.17.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Adams sold 13,100 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $377,411.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $954,415.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $136,423.85.

On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $138,111.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $144,282.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,152.54.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.01 million, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

