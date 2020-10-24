Mark Adams Sells 4,900 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $132,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,930,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,220,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 19th, Mark Adams sold 6,502 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $174,383.64.
- On Friday, October 16th, Mark Adams sold 7,741 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $211,871.17.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Adams sold 13,100 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $377,411.00.
- On Wednesday, October 7th, Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $954,415.02.
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $136,423.85.
- On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $138,111.00.
- On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $144,282.96.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,152.54.
NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.01 million, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 2.05.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
