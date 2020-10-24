Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,905 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Robert Half International by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

