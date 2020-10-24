Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $128.13 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

