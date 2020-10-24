Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $64,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,826.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,659 shares of company stock worth $7,430,836. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $101.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.30 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

